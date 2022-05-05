3 Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying

Gold futures traded higher on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Muscle Maker
- The Trade: Muscle Maker, Inc. GRIL Chief Investment Officer Kevin J Mohan acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $4.8 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Muscle Maker said that its Pokemoto Division is expanding into the Northeast Philadelphia market.
- What Muscle Maker Does: Muscle Maker Inc is engaged in the restaurant business.
Manufactured Housing Properties
- The Trade: Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. MHPC Director James L. Johnson acquired a total of 52,911 shares at an average price of $0.77. The insider spent around $25.3 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Manufactured Housing Properties recently reported changes to senior leadership team.
- What Manufactured Housing Properties Does: Manufactured Housing Properties Inc is a self-administered, self-managed, vertically integrated owner and operator of manufactured housing communities.
Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $90M Of 4 Stocks
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
NaturalShrimp
- The Trade: NaturalShrimp Incorporated SHMP CEO, President Gerald Easterling acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.23. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.64 thousand.
- What’s Happening: NaturalShrimp recently appointed independent directors Thomas B. Pickens III, Dr. Paraic J. Mulgrew, Dr. Edward R. Rashid, and Edward Johnson to the Board of Directors.
- What NaturalShrimp Does: NaturalShrimp Inc is a shrimp farming biotechnology company. The firm with its subsidiaries develops proprietary technologies for the growth and sale of natural shrimp indoors without the use of antibiotics or toxic materials.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.