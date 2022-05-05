3 Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying

Gold futures traded higher on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Muscle Maker

The Trade: Muscle Maker, Inc. GRIL Chief Investment Officer Kevin J Mohan acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $4.8 thousand.

Chief Investment Officer Kevin J Mohan acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $4.8 thousand. What’s Happening: Muscle Maker said that its Pokemoto Division is expanding into the Northeast Philadelphia market.

Muscle Maker said that its Pokemoto Division is expanding into the Northeast Philadelphia market. What Muscle Maker Does: Muscle Maker Inc is engaged in the restaurant business.

Manufactured Housing Properties

The Trade : Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. MHPC Director James L. Johnson acquired a total of 52,911 shares at an average price of $0.77. The insider spent around $25.3 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director James L. Johnson acquired a total of 52,911 shares at an average price of $0.77. The insider spent around $25.3 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Manufactured Housing Properties recently reported changes to senior leadership team.

: Manufactured Housing Properties recently reported changes to senior leadership team. What Manufactured Housing Properties Does: Manufactured Housing Properties Inc is a self-administered, self-managed, vertically integrated owner and operator of manufactured housing communities.

Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $90M Of 4 Stocks

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

NaturalShrimp