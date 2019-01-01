QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Manufactured Housing Properties Inc is a self-administered, self-managed, vertically integrated owner and operator of manufactured housing communities. It provides non-subsidized affordable housing facilities. The company earns income from leasing manufactured home sites to tenants who own their manufactured homes as well as the rental of company-owned manufactured homes to residents of the communities. Its communities are located in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Manufactured Housing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manufactured Housing (MHPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manufactured Housing (OTCPK: MHPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Manufactured Housing's (MHPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manufactured Housing.

Q

What is the target price for Manufactured Housing (MHPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manufactured Housing

Q

Current Stock Price for Manufactured Housing (MHPC)?

A

The stock price for Manufactured Housing (OTCPK: MHPC) is $2.53 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:15:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manufactured Housing (MHPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manufactured Housing.

Q

When is Manufactured Housing (OTCPK:MHPC) reporting earnings?

A

Manufactured Housing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manufactured Housing (MHPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manufactured Housing.

Q

What sector and industry does Manufactured Housing (MHPC) operate in?

A

Manufactured Housing is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.