QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CNBC's Final Trades: Honeywell International, Merck And More

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ. “The market will rally off the Fed,” Weiss said.

For those intending to ride the rally, he recommended to “use a tight stop on it, so you don’t get run over.”

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF VGSH. “I think we’re ahead of ourselves at the two-year portion of the curb here and the Fed will relax, and they’ll come down,” she added.

Check out other asset classes moving in the premarket.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors named Honeywell International Inc HON as his final trade. “Nice revenue beat on the quarter. They’ve been outperforming the markets. Stay long.” Snipe said.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Merck & Co., Inc. MRK as his pick.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BNY Mellon Investment ManagementCNBCJason SnipeJoseph TerranovaLiz YoungOdyssey Capital AdvisorsShort Hills Capital PartnersStephen WeissVirtus Investment PartnersLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas