CNBC's Final Trades: Honeywell International, Merck And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ. “The market will rally off the Fed,” Weiss said.

For those intending to ride the rally, he recommended to “use a tight stop on it, so you don’t get run over.”

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF VGSH. “I think we’re ahead of ourselves at the two-year portion of the curb here and the Fed will relax, and they’ll come down,” she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors named Honeywell International Inc HON as his final trade. “Nice revenue beat on the quarter. They’ve been outperforming the markets. Stay long.” Snipe said.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Merck & Co., Inc. MRK as his pick.