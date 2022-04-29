Charles Schwab And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Dow Jones jumped by more than 600 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Charles Schwab

The Trade: The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW CEO Walter Bettinger acquired a total of 4,341 shares at at an average price of $68.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $297.57 thousand.

CEO Walter Bettinger acquired a total of 4,341 shares at at an average price of $68.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $297.57 thousand. What’s Happening: Charles Schwab recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Charles Schwab recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What Charles Schwab Does: Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses.

Warner Bros. Discovery

The Trade: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD Director Robert Bennett acquired a total of 53,000 shares at an average price of $18.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million.

Director Robert Bennett acquired a total of 53,000 shares at an average price of $18.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million. What’s Happening: Warner Bros. Discovery recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% ex-FX year-on-year to $3.16 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% ex-FX year-on-year to $3.16 billion. What Warner Bros. Discovery Does: Warner Bros. Discovery, the result of combining two large media firms, is one of the largest media firms in the world with tremendous scale and reach.

