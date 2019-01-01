QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.71 - 2.4
Mkt Cap
56.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
70.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates projects such as the Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Augusta Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Augusta Gold (AUGG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Augusta Gold (OTCQB: AUGG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Augusta Gold's (AUGG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Augusta Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Augusta Gold (AUGG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Augusta Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Augusta Gold (AUGG)?

A

The stock price for Augusta Gold (OTCQB: AUGG) is $0.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:56:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Augusta Gold (AUGG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Augusta Gold.

Q

When is Augusta Gold (OTCQB:AUGG) reporting earnings?

A

Augusta Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Augusta Gold (AUGG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Augusta Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Augusta Gold (AUGG) operate in?

A

Augusta Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.