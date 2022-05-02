How Markets Are Playing CVS Health, T-Mobile US

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said CVS Health Corp CVS “acts poorly going into earnings.” He added, “If you’re long, we’ll take measures. If you’re a short seller, we’d hit it.”

Shares of CVS Health tanked almost 5% on Friday, ahead of the company’s earnings release, which is scheduled for May 4. Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “Put spreads in CVS going into earnings.”

Tony Zhang recommended to “play for a bounce” in T-Mobile US Inc TMUS. Shares of T-Mobile US lost almost 7% to settle at $123.14 on Friday.