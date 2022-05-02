QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

How Markets Are Playing CVS Health, T-Mobile US

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 8:32 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said CVS Health Corp CVS “acts poorly going into earnings.” He added, “If you’re long, we’ll take measures. If you’re a short seller, we’d hit it.”

Shares of CVS Health tanked almost 5% on Friday, ahead of the company’s earnings release, which is scheduled for May 4. Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “Put spreads in CVS going into earnings.”

Also Read: DZ Bank Downgrades Verizon Communications to Sell, Announces $44 Price Target

Check out stocks moving ahead of earnings in the premarket.

Tony Zhang recommended to “play for a bounce” in T-Mobile US Inc TMUS. Shares of T-Mobile US lost almost 7% to settle at $123.14 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Carter WorthCNBCMike KhouwTony ZhangLong IdeasShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas