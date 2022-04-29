3 Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LiveOne

The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. LVO CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $0.70. To acquire these shares, it cost $17.4 thousand.

CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $0.70. To acquire these shares, it cost $17.4 thousand. What’s Happening: LiveOne maintained FY23 sales guidance of $125 million to $140 million.

LiveOne maintained FY23 sales guidance of $125 million to $140 million. What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

Creatd

The Trade: Creatd, Inc. CRTD Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 3,034 shares at an average price of $0.94. The insider spent around $2.85 thousand to buy those shares.

: Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 3,034 shares at an average price of $0.94. The insider spent around $2.85 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Creatd recently announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy, the company's wellness beverage brand, and Urban Outfitters.

: Creatd recently announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy, the company's wellness beverage brand, and Urban Outfitters. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Creatd Labs, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Partners.

