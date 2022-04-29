Why Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell Weber

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY and believes it is a good company.

Cramer recommended not selling Weber Inc. WEBR as it makes money.

He said Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM doesn’t make money, but it’s CEO Max Levchin will "figure something out."

Price Action: Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas gained 4.3% to close at $24.03, while Weber gained 2.8% to settle at $8.90 on Wednesday. Shares of Affirm jumped 6.3% to settle at $31.21 on Thursday.