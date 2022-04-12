CNBC's Final Trades: Raytheon Technologies, CNX Resources, Cash And This Defensive Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended to “stay defensive.” She named JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI as her final trade. “Take advantage of covered calls. Higher income,” Talkington added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was “staying in cash.” He added, “No new money in the market.” The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.19% to reach 100.13 in premarket trading.

Check out other financial assets making big moves in the premarket.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX as his final trade, while Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named CNX Resources Corp CNX.