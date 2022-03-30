Sensient Technologies And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Although gold futures traded higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% iwner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 22,800 shares at an average price of $81.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.85 million.

10% iwner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 22,800 shares at an average price of $81.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.85 million. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted Q4 earnings.

The company, last month, posted Q4 earnings. What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets.

Macerich

The Trade: The Macerich Company MAC President Edward C Coppola acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $149.79 thousand.

President Edward C Coppola acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $149.79 thousand. What’s Happening: Macerich, last month, said Q4 FFO results up from last year.

Macerich, last month, said Q4 FFO results up from last year. What Macerich Does: The Macerich Company is an S&P 500 company that invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 19 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with six power centers and six other real estate assets.

