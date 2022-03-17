Tony Zhang Identifies Unusual Trading Activity In Hycroft Mining Holding On AMC News

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A buyer Wednesday bought 500 of the April 1/4 call spreads for an average price of 55 cents per contract, Zhang said. He believes this may reflect a longer-term view now that the news is out of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC acquiring a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding and its 71,000-acre gold and silver mine in northern Nevada. The trader believes the stock could rise up to $4.

On CNBC's " Options Action ," Tony Zhang said the average daily volume for this stock remained below 100 contracts before March 8. “But over the past few days, we started to see 5,000, 10,000 and even over 30,000 contracts traded of the March $2.50 call options,” he mentioned.

If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...

If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!

It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!