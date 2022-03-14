If Shares Of This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX Return To An All-Time High, You'd Fetch An 82% Return

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Shares of Velo3D Inc VLD, the 3D printing firm that counts Elon Musk’s SpaceX among its key customers, have sunk well below their trading debut levels from September.

The stock touched an all-time high of $12.75 a share about a month and a half after Velo3D went public through a merger with blank-check firm Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp.

The stock closed 2.1% lower at $7 a share on Friday and is down 10.7% so far this year.

Investors could get a return of 82% if they bought Velo3D at current levels and shares rebounded to their peak level.

Other than SpaceX, Benny Buller-founded Velo3D has worked with Honeywell International Inc HON, Boom Supersonic, and Lam Research, since its production launch in 2018.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has been piling up shares in Velo3D, holding 7.48 million shares worth $53.5 million in Velo3D before Friday’s trade.

Photo courtesy: Velo3D