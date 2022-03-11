CNBC's Final Trades: Transocean, American Express, Amazon And This Regional Bank That Will Benefit From Rising Rates

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he expects Transocean LTD RIG to “go higher.”

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said that American Express Company’s AXP stock is “down a lot” and currently trades at 17 times next year’s earnings. The company has “10% in free cash flows, plus has leveraged the reopening quite a bit,” Sechan added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose Umpqua Holdings Corp UMPQ as her pick, saying it’s a regional bank in the Pacific Northwest.

LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: How to Hedge Against an Upcoming Market Crash. Click Here to Stream!

Harrington mentioned she had spoken to the management Thursday morning and “reconfirmed that in fact rising interest rates are good for their business.” Moreover, the stock “trades at 11 times earnings, with a 4.2% dividend yield,” she added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he was sticking with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.