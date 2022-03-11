Why This Tesla Rival Is Seeing High Interest From Retail Investors Today

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN is seeing high interest from retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday.

What Happened: Rivian — a Tesla Inc. TSLA rival — is seeing the second-highest interest on the forum behind exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY with 249 mentions at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

The stock is also the top trending ticker on Stocktwits.

See Also: Rivian Failed To Disclose Price Hike Plans To Investors, Lawsuit Alleges

Why It Matters: Amazon.com Inc. AMZN-backed Rivian on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected net loss for the fourth quarter, while revenues too missed analysts’ estimates.

Following in the footsteps of Tesla, Rivian said it will install batteries made of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) in some of its vehicles this year as a hedge against skyrocketing prices of nickel amid a supply squeeze caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Price Action: Rivian shares closed 6.4% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $41.16 and further lost 12.7% in the after-hours session to $35.93.

Read Next: Tesla Rushes To Hike Prices Of Some Model 3, Model Y Cars In US Amid Surging Nickel Prices