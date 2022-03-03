Why Jim Cramer Recommends Buying Norwegian Cruise Line

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is "one of the worst performers in the market," which has one of the best CEOs. With everything starting to open globally, he recommends buying the stock.

Cramer said he likes Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) as it’s an interesting spec and he believes in emerging markets, and "that would certainly be the way to play it."

When asked about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), he said, "I was tempted to think it [recent sell-off in the stock] was an overreaction, but here’s my problem: I have another retailer that I like because the yield and keep thinking it’s going to come back, and it’s been a mistake. Foot Locker, I think, is at cross purposes with Nike right now. Nike wants to do more direct-to-consumer. Foot Locker is in the way. I am not attracted by that yield."

The "Mad Money" host is astounded why people hate Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). He said their products are fantastic, and "I never understood that shortfall."

When asked about DigitalBridge, he said "there are too many of those." Cramer said he is not recommending the "tower business in any way, shape or form."