CNBC's Final Trades: iShares Silver Trust, BHP Group, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust And This Coffee Chain

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said he had seen “some strong activity” in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV). Traders bought 25,000 of the May 25 contracts, he added.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said BHP Group LTD (NYSE:BHP) is “an Australia-based mining company that’s benefiting from the increasing commodity prices,” including copper, coal and potash. BHP Group has a strong free cash flow and offers a dividend yield of 13%, he added.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) as her pick, saying it's trading at a 25% discount to its NAV (net asset value).

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) as his pick, saying the company doesn't sell anything in Europe or Russia.

“I think this stock will be okay,” he added.