CNBC's Final Trades: iShares Silver Trust, BHP Group, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust And This Coffee Chain

byCraig Jones
March 2, 2022 6:54 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said he had seen “some strong activity” in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV). Traders bought 25,000 of the May 25 contracts, he added.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said BHP Group LTD (NYSE:BHP) is “an Australia-based mining company that’s benefiting from the increasing commodity prices,” including copper, coal and potash. BHP Group has a strong free cash flow and offers a dividend yield of 13%, he added.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) as her pick, saying it's trading at a 25% discount to its NAV (net asset value).

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) as his pick, saying the company doesn't sell anything in Europe or Russia.

“I think this stock will be okay,” he added.

