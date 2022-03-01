4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
China’s official NBS manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in February from January's figure of 50.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Avalo Therapeutics
- The Trade: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Steven Boyd acquired a total of 140,000 shares at an average price of $0.80. To acquire these shares, it cost $111.81 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Avalo Therapeutics recently promoted Garry Neil to Chief Executive Officer.
- What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.
Outlook Therapeutics
- The Trade: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt Hilzinger acquired a total of 47,160 shares at an average price of $1.48. The insider spent around $69.69 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Outlook Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.
- What Outlook Therapeutics Does: Outlook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing ONS-5010, a monoclonal antibody, or mAb, for various ophthalmic indications.
Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks
ReWalk Robotics
- The Trade: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) 10% owner Lind Global MacRo Fund Lp acquired a total of 512,939 shares at an average price of $1.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $531.54 thousand.
- What’s Happening: ReWalk Robotics recently posted Q4 sales of $1.20 million.
- What ReWalk Robotics Does: ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing the Rewalk systems which are exoskeletons allowing wheelchair-bound individuals to stand and walk once again.
Evolving Systems
- The Trade: Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 26,143 shares at an average price of $1.77. The insider spent $46.16 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped 14% over the past six months.
- What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.