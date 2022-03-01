CNBC's Final Trades: Booking Holdings, NextEra Energy, Deere, Paramount And This Banking Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been through a correction and now represents “a great opportunity to gain exposure to what we think is going to be a really strong global trend towards travel and leisure spending this year.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) as a way to add utilities “as a defensive place to hide.” She added that the company is “really well positioned” in Florida from a utility perspective and has a “very strong and growing renewable business.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), which has autonomous tractors and had seen a pullback in its stock post earnings.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) as his pick.

Pete Najarian said he expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to “outdo all the rest of the banks going forward.”