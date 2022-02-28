QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 233.23
43393.23
+ 0.54%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

Thinking About Buying Stock In Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Baidu Or Cronos Group?

byHenry Khederian
February 28, 2022 3:05 pm
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON):

Traders and investors will be watching for Pieris’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s pre-market session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Pieris is expected to report an EPS loss of 3 cents on revenue of $2.45 million.

Pieris reported in November an EPS loss of 24 cents per share, which was in line with the analyst consensus estimate, and third-quarter revenue of $4.06 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.3 million by 24%.  

Pieris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of the Anticalin class of biotherapeutics.

The latest price target for Baidu was by Mizuho on Jan. 31. The analyst firm set a price target of $300, a possible 100.68% upside. Fifteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology and autonomous driving.

Baidu’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s pre-market session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Baidu is expected to report EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.1 billion.

The latest price target for Cronos Group was by Canaccord Genuity on Feb. 22. The analyst firm set a price target of $4.25, a possible 20.74% upside. Four analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis.

Cronos Group’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s pre-market session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Cronos Group is expected to report an EPS loss of 11 cents per share on $23.3 million in revenue.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Related Articles

Nvidia DRIVE Orin Chip To Power Baidu's JiDU Robot EV, Same As Nio

Nvidia DRIVE Orin Chip To Power Baidu's JiDU Robot EV, Same As Nio

U.S. read more
U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set for Rebound in 2022

U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set for Rebound in 2022

Key takeaways: The regulatory storm that decimated U.S.-listed Chinese stocks last year is winding down, with shares likely to recover lost ground in 2022 By lowering the threshold for second listings, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is becoming more attractive to mid-cap U.S.-listed Chinese companies. By Tina Yip  read more
Alibaba, JD Fall As Evergrande Suspends Hong Kong Trading; EV Stocks Strike Gains On Upbeat Deliveries

Alibaba, JD Fall As Evergrande Suspends Hong Kong Trading; EV Stocks Strike Gains On Upbeat Deliveries

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell in Hong Kong on Monday, while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV< read more
China Comes Out In Support of Continued U.S. Listings – With Stronger Oversight

China Comes Out In Support of Continued U.S. Listings – With Stronger Oversight

Key Takeaways: China’s securities regulator has announced its intent to continue allowing Chinese companies to list overseas, though with stricter oversight Regulator will most likely limit such listings to large companies with global aspirations, possibly encouraging them to first list at home By Doug Young read more