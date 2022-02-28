Thinking About Buying Stock In Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Baidu Or Cronos Group?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON):

Traders and investors will be watching for Pieris’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s pre-market session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Pieris is expected to report an EPS loss of 3 cents on revenue of $2.45 million.

Pieris reported in November an EPS loss of 24 cents per share, which was in line with the analyst consensus estimate, and third-quarter revenue of $4.06 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.3 million by 24%.

Pieris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of the Anticalin class of biotherapeutics.

The latest price target for Baidu was by Mizuho on Jan. 31. The analyst firm set a price target of $300, a possible 100.68% upside. Fifteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology and autonomous driving.

Baidu’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s pre-market session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Baidu is expected to report EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.1 billion.

The latest price target for Cronos Group was by Canaccord Genuity on Feb. 22. The analyst firm set a price target of $4.25, a possible 20.74% upside. Four analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis.

Cronos Group’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s pre-market session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Cronos Group is expected to report an EPS loss of 11 cents per share on $23.3 million in revenue.