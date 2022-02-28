Insiders Buy More Than $24M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Qualtrics International

The Trade: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Director Egon Durban acquired a total of 249,927 shares at an average price of $28.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.07 million.

What's Happening: Infosys recently announced collaboration with Qualtrics to help enterprises deliver personalized experiences.

What Qualtrics International Does: Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for organizations.

Appian

The Trade: Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) 10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 126,231 shares at an average price of $52.38. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.61 million.

What's Happening: Appian recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued both Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

What Appian Does: Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications.

Warby Parker