Thinking About Buying Stock In AMC Entertainment, Romeo Power Or Inovio Pharmaceuticals?

byHenry Khederian
February 24, 2022 8:26 am
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), Romeo Power Inc (NYSE:RMO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO):

The latest price target for AMC was by Wedbush on Nov. 4. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50, a possible 52.29% downside. Five analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for AMC’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Monday’s after-hours session.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theaters located in the United States and Europe.

The latest price target for Romeo Power was by Morgan Stanley on Aug. 20. The analyst firm set a price target for $4, a possible 127.27% upside. Five analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Romeo Power’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

Romeo Power is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles.

The latest price target for Inovio was by B of A Securities on Jan. 21. The analyst firm set a price target for $10, a possible 236.70% upside. Five analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Inovio’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

Inovio is a biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases.

