Thinking About Buying Stock In Nikola, Globalstar Or Norwegian Cruise?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA), Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH):

The latest price target for Nikola was reported by DA Davidson on Nov. 8. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00, a possible 62.38% upside. Eight analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for Nikola’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday’s pre-market session.

Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

The latest price target for Globalstar was by B. Riley Securities on June 21. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.25, a possible 223.38% upside.

Globalstar’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session.

Globalstar is a telecommunications company that derives revenue from the provision of mobile satellite services.

The latest price target for Norwegian Cruise Line was by Morgan Stanley on Jan 11. The analyst firm set a price target for $22, a possible 8% upside. Seven analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday’s pre-market session.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths, operating 28 ships across three brands, offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.