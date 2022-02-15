CNBC's Final Trades: Deere, Volkswagen, General Mills, And This Telecom Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Deere & Company DE is like the Tesla Inc TSLA of farming. The company is scheduled to report earnings this week. “Autonomous tractors, they’re coming,” he added.
Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Volkswagen VLKAF as his pick, saying that every time the stock hits $27, it bounces.
“They may have the big announcement on separating Porsche from Volkswagen towards the end of March, when they give their annual update,” Weiss said.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he liked General Mills, Inc GIS because of the strong demand for breakfast cereals, bacon products, and pet food.
Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said if you look at Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN on a private market value, “the company should be up dramatically, maybe twice what it is trading at now.”
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.