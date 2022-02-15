CNBC's Final Trades: Deere, Volkswagen, General Mills, And This Telecom Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Deere & Company DE is like the Tesla Inc TSLA of farming. The company is scheduled to report earnings this week. “Autonomous tractors, they’re coming,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Volkswagen VLKAF as his pick, saying that every time the stock hits $27, it bounces.

“They may have the big announcement on separating Porsche from Volkswagen towards the end of March, when they give their annual update,” Weiss said.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he liked General Mills, Inc GIS because of the strong demand for breakfast cereals, bacon products, and pet food.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said if you look at Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN on a private market value, “the company should be up dramatically, maybe twice what it is trading at now.”