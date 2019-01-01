QQQ
Range
0.71 - 0.72
Vol / Avg.
10K/111.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
49.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Dalrada Financial Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial, insurance, benefit, and business process outsourcing products and services to companies. Its products include tax strategy solutions, a health plan, payroll advance, and debit card.

Dalrada Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dalrada Financial (DFCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dalrada Financial (OTCQB: DFCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dalrada Financial's (DFCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dalrada Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Dalrada Financial (DFCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dalrada Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Dalrada Financial (DFCO)?

A

The stock price for Dalrada Financial (OTCQB: DFCO) is $0.711 last updated Today at 6:34:26 PM.

Q

Does Dalrada Financial (DFCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dalrada Financial.

Q

When is Dalrada Financial (OTCQB:DFCO) reporting earnings?

A

Dalrada Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dalrada Financial (DFCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dalrada Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Dalrada Financial (DFCO) operate in?

A

Dalrada Financial is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.