Range
0.26 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
215.8K/163.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
51.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
196.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:44AM
Cryomass Technologies Inc, formerly Andina Gold Corp provides marketing, IP, and management services to two cannabis dispensaries and to cannabis grow facility, for which cannabis licenses are held by its principal business partner.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cryomass Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cryomass Technologies (CRYM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cryomass Technologies (OTCQB: CRYM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cryomass Technologies's (CRYM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cryomass Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Cryomass Technologies (CRYM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cryomass Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Cryomass Technologies (CRYM)?

A

The stock price for Cryomass Technologies (OTCQB: CRYM) is $0.2602 last updated Today at 4:25:29 PM.

Q

Does Cryomass Technologies (CRYM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cryomass Technologies.

Q

When is Cryomass Technologies (OTCQB:CRYM) reporting earnings?

A

Cryomass Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cryomass Technologies (CRYM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cryomass Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Cryomass Technologies (CRYM) operate in?

A

Cryomass Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.