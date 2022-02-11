CNBC's Final Trades: Iqvia, Nvidia, Wynn Resorts And This ETF

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Iqvia Holdings Inc IQV works with “life sciences companies to help deliver positive end points in trials through data and process enhancement.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Nvidia Corporation NVDA as her pick. “You can sell the June 300 calls, collect $19, which is over 7% in income. It’s got 20% upside. I think it’s a great covered call trade right now,” Talkington added.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group chose Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF PEJ, while Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN. “Respect the rally that’s been happening the last couple of weeks,” Lebenthal said. He added, “This is an undervalued reopening stock and really worth owning.”