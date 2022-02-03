Executives Buy Over $2.7M Of 4 Penny Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Although producer prices in the Eurozone surged 26.2% year-over-year in December, hitting the highest level on record, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Evolving Systems

The Trade: Evolving Systems, Inc. EVOL 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 1,164,870 shares at an average price of $2.31. To acquire these shares, it cost $2.69 million.

10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 1,164,870 shares at an average price of $2.31. To acquire these shares, it cost $2.69 million. What’s Happening: Evolving Systems reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering.

Evolving Systems reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering. What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.

ServiceSource International

The Trade : ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 48,741 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $48.74 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 48,741 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $48.74 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s stock fell around 1% over the previous month.

: The company’s stock fell around 1% over the previous month. What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.

Also check this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

MannKind

The Trade : MannKind Corporation MNKD Chief People & Workplace Officer Stuart Tross acquired a total of 4,254 shares at an average price of $3.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $13.49 thousand.

: Chief People & Workplace Officer Stuart Tross acquired a total of 4,254 shares at an average price of $3.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $13.49 thousand. What’s Happening : MannKind extended its collaboration with Thirona Bio, Inc. with the purchase of a second convertible note issued by Thirona.

: MannKind extended its collaboration with Thirona Bio, Inc. with the purchase of a second convertible note issued by Thirona. What MannKind Does: MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

BitNile Holdings