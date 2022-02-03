Executives Buy Over $2.7M Of 4 Penny Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Although producer prices in the Eurozone surged 26.2% year-over-year in December, hitting the highest level on record, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Evolving Systems
- The Trade: Evolving Systems, Inc. EVOL 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 1,164,870 shares at an average price of $2.31. To acquire these shares, it cost $2.69 million.
- What’s Happening: Evolving Systems reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering.
- What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.
ServiceSource International
- The Trade: ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 48,741 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $48.74 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock fell around 1% over the previous month.
- What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.
MannKind
- The Trade: MannKind Corporation MNKD Chief People & Workplace Officer Stuart Tross acquired a total of 4,254 shares at an average price of $3.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $13.49 thousand.
- What’s Happening: MannKind extended its collaboration with Thirona Bio, Inc. with the purchase of a second convertible note issued by Thirona.
- What MannKind Does: MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
BitNile Holdings
- The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $0.94. The insider spent $37.74 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: BitNile issued an unaudited update on Bitcoin production and miner installation.
- What BitNile Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is engaged in providing Bitcoin mining, data center operations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.
