CNBC's Final Trades: NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Deere And This Way To Gain Exposure To Growth Potential

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI as his pick, noting that the company is scheduled to report earnings on Monday.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Qualcomm Inc’s QCOM earnings are coming up on Wednesday and “it’s time to get in.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying “any dip in commodities.” He named Deere & Company DE as his pick, saying “it's a way to play the agriculture trade.”

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said to buy iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB.

“If you want innovation and you want growth potential, but you are scared off by this tech volatility, biotech is a great place to be,” Young added.