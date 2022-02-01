CNBC's Final Trades: NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Deere And This Way To Gain Exposure To Growth Potential

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI as his pick, noting that the company is scheduled to report earnings on Monday.
Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Qualcomm Inc’s QCOM earnings are coming up on Wednesday and “it’s time to get in.”
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying “any dip in commodities.” He named Deere & Company DE as his pick, saying “it's a way to play the agriculture trade.”
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said to buy iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB.
“If you want innovation and you want growth potential, but you are scared off by this tech volatility, biotech is a great place to be,” Young added.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.