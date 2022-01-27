Cathie Wood Continues Sell-Spree In Netflix, Shedding $822K Worth Of Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is quickly shedding its remaining stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) just days after the streaming video-on-demand company issued “disappointing” quarterly guidance.

The popular money managing firm on Wednesday sold 2,286 shares —estimated to be worth $822,274— in Netflix.

Netflix stock closed 1.8% lower at $359.7 a share on Monday and is already down about 40% so far this year.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest sold shares in the video streaming company via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX). No other Ark Invest ETF currently owns shares in Netflix.

ARKX held 4,560 shares — worth $1.67 million — in Netflix, prior to Wednesday’s trade.

Netflix stock plummeted last week after fourth quarter results missed subscriber growth expectations slightly, and the company guided to much lower growth in the first quarter.

Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers, slightly lower than the 8.5 million expected, ending the quarter at 222 million.

Ark Invest in July trimmed its stake in the video-on-demand company just days after spelling out a bull case on the stock. At the time, it said that Netflix would see a “meaningful increment” in revenue if it managed to grab a “fraction” of the highly-competitive video-gaming market.

