Cramer Gives His Opinion On ADT, Occidental Petroleum And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) needs to be bought. "It shouldn't be independent," he added.

When asked about Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH), Cramer said with too many tests, "even the best that have tests are crumbling here, so that one has to crumble right along with it."

The Mad Money host said DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is selling at 190 times earnings. He is not recommending "anything that’s north of 50 times earnings."

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is the only oil stock that Cramer doesn’t like.

Cramer said there is nothing in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) and it shouldn’t have come public.

"That was another one of those where they just got you," he commented.

Price Action: Shares of EQRx gained 4.1% to close at $4.61 on Monday, while Cue Health shares fell 3.1% to settle at $8.11. Shares of DigitalOcean and T-Mobile gained 5.9% and 0.8%, respectively. ADT shares settled at $7.30, up 1.7%.