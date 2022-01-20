QQQ
+ 3.70
362.79
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 1415.44
43075.45
+ 3.4%
DIA
+ 2.43
347.92
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 3.68
448.07
+ 0.81%
TLT
+ 0.53
140.54
+ 0.38%
GLD
-0.06
172.14
-0.03%

What The Future Might Hold For Novavax Stock

byTyler Bundy
January 20, 2022 1:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What The Future Might Hold For Novavax Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading higher Thursday after Australia’s national drug regulator granted approval for the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

The stock is trading below what traders call a pennant pattern and is showing uncertainty in where it could head next.

Novavax was up 1.32% at $93.55 Thursday at publication.

See Also: Novavax Scores Approval From Australian Regulator For COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are trading below what technical traders would call a pennant pattern after breaking below the pattern support line.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the sentiment is bearish, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling and pushing lower with lower highs and sits at 28. This shows the RSI is in the oversold region and there is much more selling pressure in the stock than there is buying pressure.

nvax1-20-22.png

What’s Next For Novavax?

The stock was given a bearish look after it fell below the support in the pattern. This shows the stock was unable to continue to form higher lows and bears took over. Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce back and climb back above the support level. This would show the stock is seeing strength once again and it could be ready for a breakout if it can cross above the pattern resistance line. Bears are in control of the stock and are looking to see it continue to fall lower while holding below the moving averages.

Photo: Courtesy Novavax

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?

Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower Monday, slightly falling below a pattern the stock has been trading in. On Thursday, the company said it expanded a license agreement for its NVX-CoV2373 recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with SK Bioscience Co. read more

Heating Up: Three Leveraged ETFs For Summer Earnings

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
Why Novavax Looks Like It Could Be Breaking Out

Why Novavax Looks Like It Could Be Breaking Out

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rallied higher Wednesday after the company announced it finalized an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax was up 20.50% at $227.73 at last check Wednesday. read more
Is Novavax Breaking Out After The Rally?

Is Novavax Breaking Out After The Rally?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rallied higher Monday after renewed COVID-19 concerns. read more