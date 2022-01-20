QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Microsoft, US Dollar Index, iShares Healthcare ETF And This Cybersecurity Tech Major

byCraig Jones
January 20, 2022 9:21 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said US Dollar Index (DXY) was his top pick.

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management cited iShares US Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IYH)

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he will be buying CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), along with Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ). Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings has lost more than 11% year to date.

Jon Najarian named Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) as his pick. Microsoft’s stock has shed more than 5% over the last five trading days.

