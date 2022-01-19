QQQ
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Tellurian, Accelerate Diagnostics And More

byLisa Levin
January 19, 2022 8:20 am
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tellurian

  • The Trade: Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Claire Harvey acquired a total of 16000 shares at an average price of $3.19. To acquire these shares, it cost $51,072.00.
  • What’s Happening: Tellurian, in November, reported a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • What Tellurian Does: Tellurian Inc is a US-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and related pipelines.

Accelerate Diagnostics

  • The Trade: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack Schuler acquired a total of 131219 shares at an average price of $4.00. The insider spent $524,441.91 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Accelerate Diagnostics recently said preliminary Q4 sales and FY21 sales are expected to be below estimates.
  • What Accelerate Diagnostics Does: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company that specializes in rapid diagnostics for infectious pathogens. The firm's core platform, the Accelerate ID/AST System, determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells in a patient sample are susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

SurgePays

  • The Trade: SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Director David A May acquired a total of 92172 shares at an average price of $1.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $179,655.74.
  • What’s Happening: SurgePays reported 30,000 SurgePhone wireless subscribers in December.
  • What SurgePays Does: Surgepays Inc is a fintech company. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies.

Hillstream BioPharma

  • The Trade: Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Director Leonard Mazur acquired a total of 123733 shares at an average price of $3.36. The insider spent $415,945.60 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Hillstream BioPharma recently reported closing of Initial Public Offering.
  • What Hillstream BioPharma Does: Hillstream BioPharma Inc is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers.

Entera Bio

  • The Trade: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Yonatan Malca acquired a total of 7232 shares at an average price of $2.74. The insider spent $19,815.68 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Entera Bio recently announced successful EB613 end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.
  • What Entera Bio Does: Entera Bio Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need.

