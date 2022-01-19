5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Tellurian, Accelerate Diagnostics And More

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tellurian

What's Happening: Tellurian, in November, reported a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share.

Tellurian, in November, reported a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share. What Tellurian Does: Tellurian Inc is a US-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and related pipelines.

Accelerate Diagnostics

What's Happening: Accelerate Diagnostics recently said preliminary Q4 sales and FY21 sales are expected to be below estimates.

: Accelerate Diagnostics recently said preliminary Q4 sales and FY21 sales are expected to be below estimates. What Accelerate Diagnostics Does: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company that specializes in rapid diagnostics for infectious pathogens. The firm's core platform, the Accelerate ID/AST System, determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells in a patient sample are susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

SurgePays

What's Happening: SurgePays reported 30,000 SurgePhone wireless subscribers in December.

: SurgePays reported 30,000 SurgePhone wireless subscribers in December. What SurgePays Does: Surgepays Inc is a fintech company. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies.

Hillstream BioPharma

What's Happening: Hillstream BioPharma recently reported closing of Initial Public Offering.

: Hillstream BioPharma recently reported closing of Initial Public Offering. What Hillstream BioPharma Does: Hillstream BioPharma Inc is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers.

Entera Bio