5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Tellurian, Accelerate Diagnostics And More

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Tellurian
- The Trade: Tellurian Inc. TELL Director Claire Harvey acquired a total of 16000 shares at an average price of $3.19. To acquire these shares, it cost $51,072.00.
- What’s Happening: Tellurian, in November, reported a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share.
- What Tellurian Does: Tellurian Inc is a US-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and related pipelines.
Accelerate Diagnostics
- The Trade: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX Director Jack Schuler acquired a total of 131219 shares at an average price of $4.00. The insider spent $524,441.91 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Accelerate Diagnostics recently said preliminary Q4 sales and FY21 sales are expected to be below estimates.
- What Accelerate Diagnostics Does: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company that specializes in rapid diagnostics for infectious pathogens. The firm's core platform, the Accelerate ID/AST System, determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells in a patient sample are susceptible to a particular antibiotic.
SurgePays
- The Trade: SurgePays, Inc. SURG Director David A May acquired a total of 92172 shares at an average price of $1.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $179,655.74.
- What’s Happening: SurgePays reported 30,000 SurgePhone wireless subscribers in December.
- What SurgePays Does: Surgepays Inc is a fintech company. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies.
Hillstream BioPharma
- The Trade: Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS Director Leonard Mazur acquired a total of 123733 shares at an average price of $3.36. The insider spent $415,945.60 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Hillstream BioPharma recently reported closing of Initial Public Offering.
- What Hillstream BioPharma Does: Hillstream BioPharma Inc is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers.
Entera Bio
- The Trade: Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX Director Yonatan Malca acquired a total of 7232 shares at an average price of $2.74. The insider spent $19,815.68 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Entera Bio recently announced successful EB613 end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.
- What Entera Bio Does: Entera Bio Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need.
