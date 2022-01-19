QQQ
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On T-Mobile, Veeva Systems And More

byCraig Jones
January 19, 2022 7:03 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said although he likes Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) CEO Kenny Dichter very much, he will not recommend SPACs unless they're profitable. After having a look at this one, Cramer said it's also not "making a lot of money, and that’s the problem."

When asked about Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), he said, "I actually think this group is so oversold." Cramer said he likes Covetrus, as he likes prescription management and pets.

Cramer said Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is at "56 times earnings. You’re going to have to give it some berth. That means it’s going to be able to still go down a little before it gets cheap, and we want cheap."

The "Mad Money" host said T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert is a "winner. If I had to start a position in T-Mobile, I probably would start some right here."

Price Action: Shares of Wheels Up fell 1.2% to close at $4.05 on Tuesday, while Covetrus shares gained 2.1% to settle at $16.61. Shares of Veeva Systems and T-Mobile dropped 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

