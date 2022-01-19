CNBC's Final Trades: Wynn Resorts, Goldman Sachs, Berkshire Hathaway And This Pharma Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower named Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) as her pick.

“Post Omicron, you’re going to see a recovery in Macau,” Link said. “The Chinese concessions and regulations were much less severe last week, and Las Vegas and Boston are humming."

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said he believes the recent downturn in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is “one of the biggest overreactions I’ve seen in a long time.” He recommended to “step in right now and buy this.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) as his pick.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (NYSE: BRK-A) stock is up 7% year to date versus S&P 500's 4% decline. The company has $150 billion in cash that “they can put to work.”