QQQ
+ 2.35
375.31
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
-398.14
42673.52
-0.92%
DIA
-2.02
363.22
-0.56%
SPY
+ 0.22
464.31
+ 0.05%
TLT
-2.18
146.46
-1.51%
GLD
-0.50
170.66
-0.29%

CNBC's Final Trades: Infosys, Salesforce, Coinbase Global And This Luxury Goods Retailer

byCraig Jones
January 17, 2022 7:53 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is based in India and has become the global leader in IT outsourcing and consulting.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) offers “an opportunity to start adding to this position, this quarter with the selloff in cloud.”

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is “tied to volatility in bitcoin.”

He added, “Make money going either way. Volatility is your friend and it’s [Coinbase Global is] part of the infrastructure of the internet and they just bought a derivative exchange. It’s even more profitable.”

Jon Najarian named Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) as his pick.

Why Kevin O'Leary Named Coinbase His Top Stock For 2022

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has struggled to find its footing since making its public debut in 2021. read more
Josh Brown Cuts Coinbase Position, Buys 2 Stocks That Made Public Debuts In 2021

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown is making some portfolio adjustments after being stopped out of a trade in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).  "I was wrong," Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Why Josh Brown Bought Robinhood Stock Today

In one of the most highly-anticipated IPOs of 2021, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public in July, listing its shares on the Nasdaq for $38. read more
Is Coinbase The 'Most Obvious Play In The Stock Market Right Now'?

Oppenheimer named cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) a top pick for 2022 Wednesday, citing the continued adoption of digital assets by retailers and institutions. read more