CNBC's Final Trades: Infosys, Salesforce, Coinbase Global And This Luxury Goods Retailer

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is based in India and has become the global leader in IT outsourcing and consulting.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) offers “an opportunity to start adding to this position, this quarter with the selloff in cloud.”

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is “tied to volatility in bitcoin.”

He added, “Make money going either way. Volatility is your friend and it’s [Coinbase Global is] part of the infrastructure of the internet and they just bought a derivative exchange. It’s even more profitable.”

Jon Najarian named Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) as his pick.