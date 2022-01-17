CNBC's Final Trades: Infosys, Salesforce, Coinbase Global And This Luxury Goods Retailer
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is based in India and has become the global leader in IT outsourcing and consulting.
Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) offers “an opportunity to start adding to this position, this quarter with the selloff in cloud.”
Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is “tied to volatility in bitcoin.”
He added, “Make money going either way. Volatility is your friend and it’s [Coinbase Global is] part of the infrastructure of the internet and they just bought a derivative exchange. It’s even more profitable.”
Jon Najarian named Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) as his pick.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.