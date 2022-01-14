QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, CME Group, Lam Research And This Media Top Pick

byCraig Jones
January 14, 2022 7:16 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Visa Inc (NYSE:V) as her pick.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners cited ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), which has been trying to sell its non-core assets in a bid to fund the expansion of the Paramount+ streaming service. Deutsche Bank Monday upgraded its rating for ViacomCBS to a Buy on optimism around growth in its streaming revenues.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME). Although CME Group has lost close to 1% year to date, the derivatives giant will be a beneficiary of the Federal Reserve’s proposed interest rate hikes.

Pete Najarian named Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) as his pick. The semiconductor equipment maker’s stock has lost more than 5% year to date.

