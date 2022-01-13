QQQ
-9.75
397.10
-2.52%
BTC/USD
-1206.20
42696.46
-2.75%
DIA
-2.21
365.16
-0.61%
SPY
-6.93
477.95
-1.47%
TLT
+ 1.27
141.74
+ 0.89%
GLD
-0.63
171.37
-0.37%

Why Pete Najarian Bought Ford, Boeing Call Options Today

byAdam Eckert
January 13, 2022 2:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Pete Najarian Bought Ford, Boeing Call Options Today

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) are two stocks bucking the downtrend during Thursday's sell-off. 

Options traders showed outsized interest in both names this morning, according to Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian

"The buying in these names has been absolutely extraordinary," Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

He told CNBC that he has seen volume spikes in Ford call options six times so far this month. "They just continue to come in … everything is very short-term though," he noted. 

Najarian already owned Ford calls, but said he he decided to roll up to a higher strike price today. He did not specify the strike or expiration of the calls he bought.

Related Link: BZ Chart Of The Day: Ford Motors Higher

Boeing bounced off its 52-week lows toward the end of December and has been trending higher since. "They started to buy calls once again," Najarian said. 

He told CNBC that he noticed unusual activity in the January expiration $225 strike Boeing calls. With airline stocks starting to show signs of recovery, Najarian thinks Boeing could be a beneficiary. 

The combination of unusual options activity and airline stocks catching bids led Najarian to buy Boeing calls today, he explained. 

F, BA Price Action: At time of publication, Ford was up 2.84% at $25.16 and Boeing was up 2.99% at $224.09. 

Photos: courtesy of Ford and Boeing. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Movers Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Alcoa, BlackRock And This Industrial Automation Company

CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Alcoa, BlackRock And This Industrial Automation Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Boeing Co’s (NYSE: BA) stock is already bulling. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, FedEx And More

CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, FedEx And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE: JEPI) was her top pick for Tuesday. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Uber Technologies, Boeing, ViacomCBS And This Automaker

CNBC's Final Trades: Uber Technologies, Boeing, ViacomCBS And This Automaker

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said that there was unusual activity in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and that he had about the December 31 40-strike read more
Why This Investor Plans To Hold Boeing Stock Despite Increasing Omicron Variant Concerns

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Boeing Stock Despite Increasing Omicron Variant Concerns

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) was named a top idea at Wells Fargo Tuesday. The firm reiterated its Overweight rating and $272 price target. Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link agreed with Wells Fargo's assessment and plans to continue to hold the stock. read more