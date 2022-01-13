CNBC's Final Trades: TotalEnergies, F5, Wells Fargo And This Chinese Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) from her international dividend portfolio. “Eight times earnings, 5.6% yield, direct beneficiary of higher oil prices,” she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said 51job, Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) is the only Chinese stock he owns. The takeover bid was slashed to around $57.50 per share. It’s “an easy 10%,” Weiss mentioned. He added that the deal will “go for at least this price.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) as his pick, while Jon Najarian chose Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).