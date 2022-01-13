QQQ
+ 0.00
387.35
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 375.63
44278.29
+ 0.86%
DIA
+ 0.18
362.77
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.18
470.84
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.01
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
170.76
-0.01%

CNBC's Final Trades: TotalEnergies, F5, Wells Fargo And This Chinese Stock

byCraig Jones
January 13, 2022 9:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: TotalEnergies, F5, Wells Fargo And This Chinese Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) from her international dividend portfolio. “Eight times earnings, 5.6% yield, direct beneficiary of higher oil prices,” she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said 51job, Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) is the only Chinese stock he owns. The takeover bid was slashed to around $57.50 per share. It’s “an easy 10%,” Weiss mentioned. He added that the deal will “go for at least this price.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) as his pick, while Jon Najarian chose Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

10 Most Oversold Stocks In The S&P 500

10 Most Oversold Stocks In The S&P 500

Worst Day In Six Years Offers 8 Great Buying Opportunities

Channel Checks Suggest NetApp's Cloud Products Gaining 'Mindshare' With Customers

F5 Networks Downgraded By PacCrest Amid Cloud Pressures