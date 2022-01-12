3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Avalo Therapeutics

(NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Steven Boyd acquired a total of 645000 shares at an average price of $1.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $642,931.32.
What's Happening: Avalo Therapeutics recently reported Phase 1b results for AVTX-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients and presented additional program updates at the 2022 investor event.

Avalo Therapeutics recently reported Phase 1b results for AVTX-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients and presented additional program updates at the 2022 investor event. What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.

Creatd

(NASDAQ:CRTD) Co-CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 2275 shares at an average price of $2.20. The insider spent $5,009.63 to buy those shares.
What's Happening: The company's stock gained around 1% over the past month.

: The company’s stock gained around 1% over the past month. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

Anixa Biosciences