3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Avalo Therapeutics
- The Trade: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Steven Boyd acquired a total of 645000 shares at an average price of $1.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $642,931.32.
- What’s Happening: Avalo Therapeutics recently reported Phase 1b results for AVTX-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients and presented additional program updates at the 2022 investor event.
- What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.
Creatd
- The Trade: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Co-CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 2275 shares at an average price of $2.20. The insider spent $5,009.63 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 1% over the past month.
- What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.
Anixa Biosciences
- The Trade: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton Jr. acquired a total of 6000 shares at an average price of $3.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $18,480.00.
- What’s Happening: Anixa Biosciences, last month, announced the results of a genomic variant analysis conducted with its partner, MolGenie GmbH, on potential compounds to treat COVID-19.
- What Anixa Biosciences Does: Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer.
