4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
InMed Pharmaceuticals
- The Trade: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) SVP Aaron Shane Johnson acquired a total of 8500 shares at an average price of $1.26. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,710.00.
- What’s Happening: InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced publication of article on CBN as possible glaucoma treatment.
- What InMed Pharmaceuticals Does: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based, and manufacturing of Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids.
Orbsat
- The Trade: Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ:OSAT) Vice Chairman And Chief Business Development Strategist Douglas Ellenoff acquired a total of 46297 shares at an average price of $3.24. The insider spent $150,002.28 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Orbsat recently reported a $7.2 million private placement.
- What Orbsat Does: Orbsat Corp provides satellite-based asset tracking and monitoring services which also includes ground station construction, product design, and engineering services.
Arlington Asset Investment
- The Trade: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) President and CEO Rock Tonkel Jr acquired a total of 65866 shares at an average price of $3.61. To acquire these shares, it cost $36,070.00.
- What’s Happening: Arlington Asset Investment, last month, declares Q4 dividends on preferred stock.
- What Arlington Asset Investment Does: Arlington Asset Investment Corp is a U.S. based principal investment company. The company holds a leveraged MBS investment portfolio, including Agency MBS, private-label MBS, private-label interest-only MBS, and net long TBA positions, with Agency MBS accounting for the majority of total investment capital.
ClearOne
- The Trade: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 1538461 shares at an average price of $1.30. The insider spent $1,999,999.30 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: ClearOne highlighted introduction of DIALOG 10 USB single-channel wireless USB mic.
- What ClearOne Does: ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication.
