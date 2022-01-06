5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Independence Contract Drilling
- The Trade: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) 10% owner William Monroe acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $3.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $155,500.00.
- What’s Happening: In November, the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- What Independence Contract Drilling Does: Independence Contract Drilling Inc is engaged in providing land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers.
Emmaus Life Sciences
- The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) Director Alfred Lui acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent $15,800.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares declined less than 1% over the previous month.
- What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.
BioRestorative Therapies
- The Trade: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) President, CEO, COB Lance Alstodt acquired a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $3.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,700.00.
- What’s Happening: BioRestorative Therapies was recently awarded $256,000 STTR Phase I grant to 'explore the therapeutic effects of PEG-peptide hydrogel-encapsulated hypoxic bone marrow stem cells.'
- What BioRestorative Therapies Does: BioRestorative Therapies Inc is a biotechnology company based in the United States. It focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult (non-embryonic) stem cells.
RocketFuel Blockchain
- The Trade: RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC:RKFL) CEO Peter M. Jensen acquired a total of 15959 shares at an average price of $0.22. The insider spent $3,510.98 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled more than 78% over the past six months.
- What RocketFuel Blockchain Does: RocketFuel Blockchain Inc is a development-stage company that is in the process of developing check-out systems based upon blockchain technology and designed to increase speed, security, and ease of use.
Creatd
- The Trade: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Co-CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 7500 shares shares at an average price of $2.25. The insider spent $16,845.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Creatd, last month, announced the release of 'Pledges' monetization feature.
- What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.
