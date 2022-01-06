4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cardlytics

The Trade: Cardlytics, Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) 10% owner Clifford Sosin acquired a total of 159090 shares at an average price of $66.44. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,569,152.02.

(NASDAQ:CDLX) 10% owner Clifford Sosin acquired a total of 159090 shares at an average price of $66.44. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,569,152.02. What’s Happening: Cardlytics, in November, reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Cardlytics, in November, reported better-than-expected Q3 results. What Cardlytics Does: Cardlytics Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications.

EverQuote

The Trade: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David Blundin acquired a total of 76623 shares at an average price of $14.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,143,516.09.

(NASDAQ:EVER) Director David Blundin acquired a total of 76623 shares at an average price of $14.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,143,516.09. What’s Happening: JP Morgan, last month, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $17 to $13.

JP Morgan, last month, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $17 to $13. What EverQuote Does: EverQuote Inc is a US-based company engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping.

Thor Industries

The Trade: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Andrew E Graves bought a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $104.74. To acquire these shares, it cost $209,480.00.

(NYSE:THO) Director Andrew E Graves bought a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $104.74. To acquire these shares, it cost $209,480.00. What’s Happening: Thor Industries recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a German car parts maker, for the joint development of a high voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles.

Thor Industries recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a German car parts maker, for the joint development of a high voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles. What Thor Industries Does: Thor Industries Inc is an American manufacturer of recreational vehicles through its subsidiaries. The company reports through three segments: North American towable recreational vehicles, North American motorized recreational vehicles, and European recreational vehicles.

RumbleON