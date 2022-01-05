QQQ
+ 0.00
396.47
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 539.06
46371.07
+ 1.18%
DIA
-0.03
367.90
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
477.51
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.70
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.57
+ 0%

Senseonics Expects FDA Nod For Next-Gen Eversense Glucose Monitoring System In Coming Weeks

byVandana Singh
January 5, 2022 8:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Senseonics Expects FDA Nod For Next-Gen Eversense Glucose Monitoring System In Coming Weeks

Issuing an operational update, Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE:SENS) said FDA review for the PMA supplement for the next generation Eversense 180-day CGM system is nearing completion.

  • All queries raised have been answered, and an approval decision is expected in the coming weeks.
  • The Company expects to initiate the transition to the new product in Q2 2022
  • Reiterating financial outlook expectation for FY21, the Company sees sales of $12.0 million – $15.0 million.
  • "We understand that the FDA is at full capacity managing the backlog of COVID-19 related filings creating longer than expected review timelines. We are confident a decision regarding approval of the 180-day system will be made in the coming weeks as the FDA continues to clear out the backlog," said Tim Goodnow, President, and CEO.
  • Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense and Eversense XL include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. 
  • The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.
  • Price Action: SENS shares are up 18.3% at $3.17 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Petco Joins Top WallStreetBets Interest Alongside Clean Energy Fuels, Corsair Gaming, AMC As Stock Surges

Petco Joins Top WallStreetBets Interest Alongside Clean Energy Fuels, Corsair Gaming, AMC As Stock Surges

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) has joined Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Graybug Vision Shorts Got A Serious Squeeze: What's Next?

Graybug Vision Shorts Got A Serious Squeeze: What's Next?

Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ: GRAY) has not released any news since it printed its first-quarter 2021 earnings results May 12, but that didn’t stop the stock fr read more