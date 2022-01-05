CNBC's Final Trades: General Electric, Freeport-McMoRan, Berkshire Hathaway And Marathon Petroleum

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said she agrees with Tuesday’s upgrade of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), since it is down 14% since the separation news on Nov. 9.

“I like the restructuring. It’s going very well. The fact that they’re going to split up into three separate companies, that’s value added,” Link said. She added that the recovery of the aviation business will be a tailwind in 2022.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) as her pick, saying that copper is “probably the most important component in the electrification of the global grid.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that the breakout in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) “is real.”

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) as his pick.