4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

TMC the metals company

The Trade: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director ERAS Capital LLC acquired a total of 1000000 shares at an average price of $2.09. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,090,000.00.

What's Happening: The company's stock dropped around 80% over the past six months.

The company’s stock dropped around 80% over the past six months. What TMC the metals company Does: TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy.

Creatd

The Trade : Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Co-CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 2676 shares at an average price of $2.24. The insider spent $6,005.35 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Creatd recently announced the release of 'Pledges' monetization feature.

: Creatd recently announced the release of 'Pledges' monetization feature. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade : Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) Director James P Geiskopf acquired a total of 57291 shares at an average price of $0.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $16,499.81.

What's Happening : The company's shares dropped 7.2% on Monday.

: The company’s shares dropped 7.2% on Monday. What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.

