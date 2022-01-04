4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
TMC the metals company
- The Trade: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director ERAS Capital LLC acquired a total of 1000000 shares at an average price of $2.09. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,090,000.00.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 80% over the past six months.
- What TMC the metals company Does: TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy.
Creatd
- The Trade: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Co-CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 2676 shares at an average price of $2.24. The insider spent $6,005.35 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Creatd recently announced the release of 'Pledges' monetization feature.
- What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.
Emmaus Life Sciences
- The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) Director James P Geiskopf acquired a total of 57291 shares at an average price of $0.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $16,499.81.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped 7.2% on Monday.
- What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.
MJ Holdings
- The Trade: MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC:MJNE) Chairman & Chief Cultivation Officer Paris Balaouras acquired a total of 33393 shares at an average price of $0.30. The insider spent $9,999.88 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled around 14% over the past month.
- What MJ Holdings Does: MJ Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and operating services to the regulated cannabis industry. It provides a full spectrum of infrastructure, construction, cultivation management, production management, distribution consulting, and operating services to cultivation and production operators.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.