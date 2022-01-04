Jim Cramer: Bank Of America Is 'Incredibly Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said with interest rates expected to increase this year, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is an "incredibly cheap stock." He expects the bank’s stock to rise to $50.

When asked about New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE), he said, "If I’m going to construct energy infrastructure I am going to end going with NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)."

Cramer said although he likes Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Chairman Manuel Medina, he is unsure about the company and wanted to do some more work on the same.

The Mad Money host said, "They’ve beaten that thing up. I mean, stocks do stop at zero," when asked about The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV). He recommended not selling the stock.