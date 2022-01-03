QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Adobe, Qualcomm, Amazon And This Way To Play Semiconductors

byCraig Jones
January 3, 2022 7:29 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as her pick.

“Digital content is going to be king. Look for a pullback in the first quarter to add to this position,” she said.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was among his favorite stocks and that it should be up 20% by June 30.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he liked semiconductors. While one can gain exposure to individual stocks, “you can participate by playing” VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), he said.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he was sticking with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

