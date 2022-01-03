QQQ
+ 0.00
397.85
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-31.68
47254.50
-0.07%
DIA
+ 0.10
363.22
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.16
474.80
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.19
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
170.98
-0.01%

Higher Oil Prices To Be A Nice Boost For Energy Stocks In 2022

byCraig Jones
January 3, 2022 7:30 am
Higher Oil Prices To Be A Nice Boost For Energy Stocks In 2022

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said he was looking at higher oil prices, especially because “we have some pent-up demand.” This will likely be “a nice boost for energy stocks going into the second half” of 2022.

Looking at the chart for crude oil through 2021, it’s been a year of higher highs and higher lows, Zhang mentioned.

“This simply points to further upside,” he said.

Zang said oil prices could rise to $85 per barrel and “potentially higher,” which will be a tailwind for energy stocks. The chart for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) shows a pullback due to the omicron variant, which “sets up for a nice breakout” going into 2022, he added.

